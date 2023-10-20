Since the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match, which the hosts won easily last week In Ahmedabad, things have not been smooth off the pitch. The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a post on its official X handle, said that it has filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding "inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023." The PCB did not specify about the exact nature of the incident that it was unhappy about in the ODI Cricket World Cup match.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023," the Pakistan Cricket Board posted from its official 'X' handle.

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023."

Now, former India star Irfan Pathan has recounted an event in Peshawar where nails were thrown at him and that it could have damaged his eye.

"There was a match. I was performing well. Somebody from the stands three nails at me, it hit me below my eye. For 10 minutes the match was stopped. We did not make that incident into a large issue. We thought that the tour was going on so well. We only praised the hospitality. Because we knew that if our focus shifts from the match to the fans...my eye could have been damaged...I have never mentioned this anywhere before," Irfan Pathan said while commentating on the match between India and Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

Former India cricket Aakash Chopra was shocked to know about the incident. He, however, praised Irfan Pathan for showing maturity.

"Didn't know that fans in Peshawar threw a nail at Irfan, which hit him under the eye. Remember the game getting stopped for a bit bcoz (sic) of fan trouble but it's only today I got to know the exact reason. Well done, @IrfanPathan for keeping the big-picture in mind. Love you bro," Aakash Chopra posted on X.

To which Irfan Pathan replied that he was speaking about the issue after so many days because of the "narrative is set differently now days."

I Would have taken to my grave brother cos I think fans are the utmost important to this game and things do happen. But the narrative is set differently now days with some ppl trying to spread unnecessary negativity for their own benefit. So i spoke. Love you brother — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 19, 2023

