Having equalled batting great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in One-Day Internationals, Virat Kohli will now look to break it as India take on Netherlands in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. India are through to the semi-finals as table-toppers, and could face either New Zealand, Pakistan or Afghanistan for a place in the summit clash. Last week, Kohli hit an unbeaten 101 as India defeated South Africa. The former India captain has been in stunning form in this tournament, scoring 543 runs in eight matches at an average of 108.6.

However, with their game against Netherlands completely inconsequential, Kohli and other big names could be rested ahead of the semi-final next week.

During a recent interaction on Star Sports, Kohli was left scratching his head after he came to know about a bizarre social media trend.

The host urged Kohli to follow the trend by pronouncing the sentence "My delulu is the only solulu".

While Kohli acknowledged the host's request, he was could not believe that the word "delulu" and "solulu" do exists.

"Aise kaun baat karta hain (Who talks like that)," Kohli told the host.

While the delulu trend has been in the news recently, it was first coined back in 2014 within K-pop fandoms.

"Delulu" is a slang for delusion, while "solulu" is the same for solution.

lmaooo virat kohli can't believe the word delulu exists pic.twitter.com/5mMAsLOFxC — de little delulu show (@MrNarci) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Tendulkar led the tributes to Kohli, the retired India great writing on X, formerly Twitter: "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 (years old) earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations."

Meanwhile, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, the boyhood idol of Tendulkar, asked who had written Kohli's "incredible script".