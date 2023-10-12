India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah says seeing his mother again takes priority over Saturday's blockbuster World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Bumrah will be playing in his home city of Ahmedabad in front of 132,000 fans in the world's biggest cricket stadium. However, family matters come first for the 29-year-old. "I've been away for a while now. I'll be happy to see my mother at home," said Bumrah after taking an impressive 4-39 in Wednesday's eight-wicket win against Afghanistan.

Bumrah was raised by his Daljit, a school principal, after his father died suddenly just before he turned five.

"I'm going to see her. That's the first basic thing for me." Only then will Bumrah focus on facing Pakistan on a ground where he has yet to play a one-day international although he is more than familiar with the imposing arena as it is the home of his Gujarat IPL team.

"I have not played a one-dayer there but I have played a Test match. The atmosphere is going to be exciting. I'm sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there."

Self-confessed Manchester United fan Bumrah celebrated the dismissal of Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran by pressing his right index finger to his temple. However, he insisted it was not a tribute to United striker Marcus Rashford.

"Nothing like that. I just felt like it, so I did it," he said.

As India celebrated a second win in two matches after seeing off Australia in their opener, Afghanistan were left licking their wounds.

Wednesday's loss followed a defeat to Bangladesh at the weekend and they now sit at the foot of the 10-nation standings.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who claimed the only two Indian wickets to fall, was only brought into the attack in the 15th over when India had already stormed to 125-0.

Coach Jonathan Trott, the former England batsman, said that skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi "obviously had a gut feel that he wanted to go with".

"That's a captain's prerogative but certainly you want a guy like Rash in the attack as soon as possible. So, it's always something we'll look at."



