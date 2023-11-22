Where did the Indian cricket team got wrong in the Cricket World Cup final against Australia? As the nation comes to terms with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team falling short at the final hurdle, that is the question that is on everyone's mind. India had everything going their way in the Cricket World Cup. They had the top-scoring batter in Virat Kohli and they had the top wicket-taker in Mohammed Shami. All members of the Indian cricket team bowling line-up were among wickets while the batters were in brilliant touch.

Yet when it mattered the most, it was Australia who came with the better show. They restricted India to just 240 and then reached the target in 43 overs. India also changed their bowling strategy a bit, giving the new ball to Mohammed Shami instead of Mohammed Siraj. The move may have 'marginalised' Mohammed Siraj, feels former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra.

"We started well with the ball but were slightly wayward because we were going left-right too much. We were thinking about picking up wickets quickly because we didn't have runs on the board. We went with Shami instead of Siraj because we didn't have runs on the board," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel

"When we did that, Shami did pick up a wicket, but Siraj got marginalised. He didn't get a chance at all. His game was almost over because you couldn't bring him in. Bumrah got two wickets, Shami also got one. But 15 runs in first over, 13 in second...too many runs were scored in the first few overs."

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

