The Cricket World Cup 2023 has been an edition to remember for India pacer Mohammed Shami so far. Shami, who was initially kept out of the team's playing XI in their first four games, got his opportunity in the fifth match and he returned with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. In the next game, which was against England, Shami picked four wickets. After playing just two games in the ongoing tournament, the 33-year-old pacer claimed nine wickets.

Former England pacer Steve Harmison said that Mohammed Shami is among the most underrated pacers because he is not Jasprit Bumrah.

"He (Mohammed Shami) is one of the most underrated fast bowlers in world cricket because he is not Jasprit Bumrah. Haris Rauf is the same when it comes to Shaheen Afridi. The ability of Shami being able to move the ball from that off stump either way just makes the two of them a completely different proposition," said former England speedster Steve Harmison during a discussion at ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Harmison also praised Bumrah, who has been on the money for India in the ongoing mega event. The right-arm pacer is among the leading wicket-takers in the edition.

Bumrah has claimed 14 wickets in the first 6 matches at an average of 15.07.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah. Bumrah causes so many problems for top-order batters that the other bowlers can feed off. In the times when Australia have been so good, it's been Mitchell Starc, and the others fed off him. Shaheen Afridi is the same for Pakistan. But I think Bumrah makes for India. His ability to hold length and make a batter not understand where his off stump is is crucial," said the former England star.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their next match of the tournament on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is holding the top spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 standings with 12 points.