Pakistan cricket team star Mohammad Rizwan was once again in the news during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Friday as he was involved in a verbal spat with pacer Marco Jansen. Rizwan was dropped by Jansen off his own bowling during the seventh over of the Pakistan innings and the batter punished South Africa for their mistake with a boundary off the very next delivery. However, tensions flared between the players as Rizwan and Jansen were engaged in a war of words and the umpires had to intervene. Rizwan was later dismissed by Gerald Coetzee after he was caught behind the stumps by Quinton De Kock and his celebration said it all about the importance of the dismissal.

Words exchange between Rizwan and Jensan

What response by Rizu#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/E5SwIqLzVB — Faissi Malik (@Faissi__) October 27, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan have lost three matches in succession after winning their first two. They were forced to leave out fast bowler Hasan Ali who has a fever.

He is replaced by Mohammad Wasim while spinner Mohammad Nawaz comes in for Usama Mir in a like-for-like change.

South Africa are in a strong position with four wins in five games.

Advertisement

Their captain Temba Bavuma is back after missing the last two games with a gastric problem.

Opener Reeza Hendricks has made way in one of three changes to the side that defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada, who has a back injury, and Lizaad Williams are replaced by leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

(With AFP inputs)