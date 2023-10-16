For the first time in the Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia had the opportunity to inflict a non-striker run-out, a form of dismissal that often triggers debates on social media, in the match against Sri Lanka on Monday. Mitchell Starc, with the ball in his hand, could've dislodged the stumps at the non-striker's end where Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera was placed. However, Starc decided against doing so in the first instance and instead gave the batter a warning. Starc also informed the line umpire about the same, highlighting how Perera is becoming prone to leaving his crease early.

The non-striker dismissal has often triggered debates among two schools of thought. One believes in inflicting dismissal whenever an opportunity arises while the other believes a warning should be given. Starc, it seems, belongs to the latter.

Mitchell Starc warned Perera!!! pic.twitter.com/kW3o7ZwmkW — Lubana Warriors (@LovepreetS49) October 16, 2023

A few minutes later, Starc paused his run-up once again, thinking Perera was leaving the crease early this time too. However, the Sri Lankan wasn't as early as the last time on the second occasion.

Starc tried to give another warning but this time Kusal Perera was inside.....!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MZqBRijiKB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2023

As for the match, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the Cricket World Cup match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Both teams are yet to open their points tally in the top global ODI event. While Australia have lost to India and South Africa, Sri Lanka have lost to South Africa and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis said the wicket might turn a bit in the second half which will give some advantage to bowlers.

"We will bat first, the wicket is looking good and it might turn a bit in the second half. We have two changes. Dasun and Matheesha are not playing and Chamika and Lahiru Kumara are playing. Unfortunately, Dasun is not playing, really important match today. The par score might be 280-300, hopefully, we can manage that," he said

Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper said at the toss that the team has worked on areas it needs to sharpen up.

"We probably would have batted as well but do not think it is too big a difference. The last two days we had training sessions and everyone is very clear on quite a few areas we need to sharpen up. We are playing the same team."

With ANI inputs