Singer Arijit Singh mesmarised the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of India's World Cup game Pakistan on Saturday. Arijit, among other artists, performed in front of the fans ahead of the toss. Arijit put on a show, showcasing on a range of songs, including India's National Song 'Vande Mataram'. The pre-match show was especially scheduled for this match after the BCCI and ICC decided not to organise an opening ceremony for the World Cup.

Singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh were also part of the grand opening of the India vs Pakistan clash.

Several videos and pictures of the ceremony has gone viral on social media.

Sunidhi Chauhan singing at Narendra Modi Stadium



Arijit Singh will be live in sometimes. #INDvsPAK #ArijitSinghpic.twitter.com/q9jR6BH5Mx — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) October 14, 2023

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in a blockbuster World Cup match expected to be attended by 120,000 fans.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill returns to the team and takes the place of Ishan Kishan after recovering from dengue fever and missing the first two matches.

Favourites India come into the match unbeaten with victories over five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

"Cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere," Rohit said at the toss as the home crowd roared.

"Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary."

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf