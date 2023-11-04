Former India opener Wasim Jaffer and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan are among the personalities who are highly active on social media. Since both of them are humorous, the former players are enjoying a really good post-retirement time on social media. The two cross paths with each other quite often on the platform and their hilarious banters are the ones to watch. On Friday, Vaughan tried to troll Jaffer by highlighting the India batter's poor average at Wankhede Stadium but in return, the Mumbaikar took a dig at him with a solid response.

"So good to be at the Wankhede yesterday .. The best batting surface in #India .. As a local boy @WasimJaffer14 averaged an astounding 7.75 in Test cricket at such a iconic cricket venue .. #Mumbai," wrote Vaughan after India's record victory over Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Thursday.

"Yes Michael Wankhede is a batting paradise, too bad I missed out in the couple of Tests I played there. Could be because I preferred challenges. Like the challenge of scoring home & away Test 200s or FC 200s & 300s.. but you wouldn't know any of those feelings so nevermind," said Jaffer in reply.

Yes Michael Wankhede is a batting paradise, too bad I missed out in the couple of Tests I played there. Could be because I preferred challenges. Like the challenge of scoring home & away Test 200s or FC 200s & 300s.. but you wouldn't know any of those feelings so nevermind https://t.co/XI7vGdYQq7 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 3, 2023

Talking about the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mumbai, Mohammed Shami shone with a five-wicket haul as the Rohit Sharma-led side mauled the guests by a 302-run margin -- their biggest victory in ODI World Cup -- to enter the semi-finals.

Led by the impactful knocks of Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56), India posted a big total of 357 for 8 in 50 overs after Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis invited the side to bat first. What followed was absolute carnage from the Indian pacers.

Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with a first-ball wicket before Mohammed Siraj picked three. Mohammed Shami, who followed, claimed a five-wicket haul (5 for 18 in 5 overs) to help India finish things early.

With the win, India also reclaimed the top spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.