It was a birthday to remember for Virat Kohli on Sunday. The India star turned 35 and made the moment more memorable with a world record-equalling 49th ODI century. There was hardly anything that Kohli could have done wrong on the day that belonged to him. Kohli entertained not only with the bat but also with his dance moves. During India's fielding the disc jockey played the song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' from the movie 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and Kohli had Eden Gardens on its feet with his amazing dance. It is worth noting that his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is the one on whom this song was filmed in the movie.

Watch Kohli's viral video here:

Virat Kohli dancing on Anushka Sharma's movie song. pic.twitter.com/XQhlEwstQ4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023

Apart from Kohli (101 not out off 121 balls), Ravindra Jadeja also shone as India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Kohli equalled the record of great Sachin Tendulkar -- who also has 49 ODI tons to his name -- as India posted a big total of 326 for 5 on the tricky wicket in Kolkata after opting to bat first.

"It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero's record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. But I am never going to be as good as him," Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

The star batter further dwelled on his adulation of Tendulkar.

"It's a very emotional moment for me, I know where I come from. I know the days where I have been watched him on TV, and just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me," added Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer was the second-best scorer for India with a contribution of 77 while Rohit Sharma also played a blistering 40-run knock off only 24 balls.

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja returned a five-wicket haul (5 for 33) as India bundled out the Proteas for 83.