Mohammed Shami was one of the star performers of Indian cricket team's Cricket World Cup campaign. With 24 wickets, Mohammed Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Cricket World Cup. What was even more impressive about Mohammed Shami was the fact that he did not feature in the first few matches for India. However, once Hardik Pandya got injured, Mohammed Shami was inducted and he gave brilliant returns. He also took a seven-wicket haul in the Cricket World Cup semi-final, which is the best-even figures by an Indian in ODIs.

Mohammed Shami is one of the many Indian cricketers who did not have it easy while growing up. He played at the domestic level for Bengal though Uttar Pradesh is his home state.

In a recent interview on PUMA's YouTube channel, Mohammed Shami revealed that he was rejected as a youngster. He revealed during the selection trials for Uttar Pradesh, his brother talked to the chief selector but his reply stunned them.

"My brother was told, 'Agar meri kursi hila sakte ho to ladka select ho jayega, bohot acha hai, warna sorry' (If you can move my chair, the boy will be selected). My brother gave one reply 'forget moving the chair, I can turn it upside down, I have that much power.' But I don't want that, if I have the capability I should selected. He was told that people with capability are of no use here. My brother tore up the form and said that after today we will not involve ourselves in UP cricket. That was my last day in UP cricket," Mohammed Shami said during the interview.

"Then I moved to Calcutta at the age of 14-15. I talked to my coach. I became steadfast that I have to play. I was getting lot of experience. After three-four years, I went to Arun Lal academy. It was a cement pitch. The place for run-up was short. I was surprised. But still I bowled. Then they told me to have lunch. I was against surprised as they gave break and chickpeas curry. I thought I will get rice and daal too.

"I got experience and got an offer from a club, but they were not paying. The struggle went on and then one day I was given Rs 25,000 by a club official."