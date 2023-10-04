Team India is all set to kick off its Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8 with a match against Australia in Chennai. Before Rohit Sharma and company begin their quest for the world title, former India captain Ravi Shastri has made a bold statement. Shastri believes that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's place in the playing XI of India is not confirmed. He added that Kuldeep could cement his place during the Cricket World Cup 2023 only if he starts the tournament on a 'brilliant' note.

"You have to be flexible. I will go one step ahead and watch the oppositions and think how they will play whom. And now that Ashwin is in the 15, it makes a challenge for the XI all the time," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

"Kuldeep is not a certainty, unless he comes in and starts off brilliantly. Yes, there is no question about Kuldeep's performance. He has been bowling at his best after a long time but on a certain day and on a certain track, if the pitch is dry, you would want only two fast bowlers because there is Hardik Pandya as well," he added.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep will be the mainstay of India's slow bowling unit at the World Cup and is the host nation's trump card.

Kuldeep has been a different player in ODI cricket since returning from his knee injury. He has worked on his arm speed and angle, which has helped him tremendously.

At the Asia Cup, he emerged as a pivotal figure in India's success, delivering consecutive match-winning performances.

Meanwhile, the warm-up match between India and Netherlands on Tuesday at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram was called off due to rain.

Rohit Sharma and company have had a poor luck in the warm-up stage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 as their first match against England in Guwahati was also called off due to rain.

(With PTI Inputs)