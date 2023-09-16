Former India batter Suresh Raina is confident of the Rohit Sharma-led side's chances of winning next month's ODI World Cup on home soil. Raina, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning side, said if India make the final, it won't matter who they play. India haven't won an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, and having lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this year, Rohit and his team will aim to lift the coveted trophy on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Raina feels pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be India's trump cards during the tournament on home soil.

"Koi bhi aaye, dekh lenge. I think Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will be India's trump cards in the World Cup," Raina sain on the sidelines of Times of India's Sports Summit.

However, Raina insisted that a lot will depend on how India's top-order performs during the World Cup.

"Virat Kohli, and (Shubman) Gill, agar woh teenon perform karengey (if the three of them perform), then we have a very good middle-order. We have Hardik Pandya, we have Ishan Kishan, then we have (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. Top three have to fire, especially Virat Kohli. He is a gun player, he is batting pretty well. If he stays probably 35-40 overs, we will have a good chance," Raina opined.

Raina, who announced his retirement on the same day as MS Dhoni (August 15, 2020), played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India.

The ODI World Cup starts October 5, while India will play their first match on October 8 against Australia.