India's tour of West Indies could've served some youngsters the platform to showcase their credentials at the highest level but it didn't paint a convincing picture in the minds of the cricketing fraternity, especially considering the forthcoming ODI World Cup. As the Indian team's composition and roles of players still remain uncleared, former cricketers are sharing their views on the Indian squad and preferences for different roles in the team. For India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, the defeat against West Indies in the T20I series wa s shocker, and it seems to have played a role in him deciding which players should be picked for the ODI World Cup.

Harbhajan didn't shy away from admitting the fact that the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be with the Indian team for long. Hence, there needs to be a strong push towards finding those who will spearhead the team in future.

"I thought India would win that series easily. But the result has left many shocked and concerned. I was taken aback as well because West Indies, a team that did not make the World Cup, beat us. This indeed is a big achievement for West Indies, but a major concern for India. Yes Kohli and Rohit weren't there, they won't stay for long, but this young brigade that had toured West Indies have a learn a lot from this. I previously said that India can make 2-3 teams, and they still can, but the results are yet to reflect," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Among the injured players, Harbhajan had place for KL Rahul in the team but not Shreyas Iyer. Bhajji also feels Sanju Samson, despite the talent that he has, won't make it to the 15-man Indian squad for the showpiece event.

"He (KL Rahul) is a proven player and if you want to see him in the World Cup squad, this is the right time to bring him back," Bhajji opined.