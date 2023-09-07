Since the time India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 was announced, fans and experts are already contemplating which XI players will make the cut in the opening clash against Australia. Former India batter Sanjay Bangar, sharing dug deep into the selection matters and named his India XI for the opening match against Australia, which is to be held in Chennai. To the surprise of many, Bangar didn't pick KL Rahul in his team and went witht he No. 4 and No. 5 pairing of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan respectively.

In a chat on Star Sports, Bangar suggested that India would not require four pacers for the match as it would be held in Chennai.

"The wicket will matter a lot. We all know that the Chennai wicket turns a little and the ball gets stuck on the pitch. So you won't need four fast bowling options there," Bangar said.

Bangar picked all three all-rounders -- Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravinda Jadeja -- in his team for the Australia clash.

"Hardik Pandya can definitely do the third seamer's job. So that is why Axar Patel plays at No. 8 in my team. I don't think the Indian team will want to change their top seven in any situation throughout the World Cup," Bangar explained.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan, owing to his excellent form for the Indian team, got the nod from Bangar while Shreyas Iyer slotted in at the No. 4 spot. But KL Rahul was left to warm the bench.

"I will go in the reverse order. Jadeja at No. 7, Hardik Pandya at No. 6, Ishan Kishan at No. 5, Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, Virat Kohli at No. 3, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at No. 1 and No. 2. At No. 8, either Shardul or Axar Patel will play. The team's combination will be like this," he concluded.

Sanjay Bangar's India XI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

As has been seen on numerous occasions, the Chennai wicket has a lot to offer to spinners traditionally. Hence, it might look to feature all three spin-bowling options they have in the playing XI against the Aussies who are one of the favourites to go the distance in the tournament.