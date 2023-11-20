Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Australian team for clinching their record sixth ODI World Cup trophy and shared a heartwarming message for the Indian team. India came close yet ended up being too far from clinching the much-awaited Cricket World Cup trophy. Australia produced their best cricket in the entire tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium leaving the Indian fans heartbroken. Sachin admitted that the Baggy Greens played better cricket and praised the Men in Blue for giving their all throughout the tournament. "Congratulations to Australia on their sixth World Cup win. On the most important day of the biggest stage, they played better cricket. Hard luck Team India, just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans and well-wishers and what they must be going through. Losses are a part of the sport but let us remember that this unit gave their all for us throughout the tournament," Sachin wrote on X.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah hailed the unwavering spirit and the never-die attitude of the Indian team.

"Although the Men in Blue may have fallen short in the Cricket World Cup 2023 finals against Australia, their journey has left an indelible mark of inspiration. From triumph to tribulation, each match became a testament to the unwavering spirit, determination, and skill of our team. Winning all 10 matches leading up to the finals, they showcased the true essence of cricket - a game that is as unpredictable as it is beautiful. The entire nation rallied behind our boys, transforming this World Cup into a nationwide celebration of cricket in India. The energy, passion, and unyielding support from the entire population were truly incredible. To every single member of Team India, I express heartfelt gratitude. Your dedication, hard work, and perseverance have provided moments of pure joy throughout this tournament. You've made us proud, not just with your victories, but with the way you've played the game - with heart, with pride, and with a never-say-die attitude. This World Cup wasn't just about the wins; it was about the emotions, the camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit of Team India. Thank you for the joy and the unforgettable moments. Here's to the Men in Blue - true champions in every sense. The journey may have ended, but the pride and love for our team will resonate forever," Shah wrote on X.

Coming to the match, India was bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.