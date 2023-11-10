Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been top performers for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 and their performances have been critical to maintain their side's unbeaten run till now. While Bumrah has taken 15 wickets till now, Shami is leading the pack of Indian bowlers with 16 scalps in far less games. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was asked to pick between the two pacers as the top choice for becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in Cricket World Cup 2023 and he had a clear reasoning behind his choice.

"I think Shami because people do not take on Jasprit Bumrah. He's too good a bowler for an opposition to take him on. A lot of times, the best bowler will not have the most number of wickets. The reason is that the opposition thinks let's see him off. If you observe Jasprit Bumrah's initial spell, no one wants to take him on. A lot of times, the team's best bowler would have a very good economy rate, but he won't have a lot of wickets," Gambhir said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.

"I feel Shami [will take more wickets], from the point of view that opposition will look to attack him because of Jasprit Bumrah. And he's bowling one change. I still feel Jasprit Bumrah is the X factor in the team. This Indian team is such a strong team because of him. But Shami will have more wickets," he added.

India will face Netherlands in their last league game on Sunday in Bengaluru.