Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf gave an explosive reply to a journalist when asked about the supposed lack of aggression among the Pakistan cricketers during the Asia Cup 2023 matches against India. Pakistan were defeated comprehensively by India in the Super 4 stage of the competition after their group stage game was abandoned due to rain. Ahead of Pakistan cricket team's departure for the Cricket World Cup in India, Rauf was addressing a press conference where he was questioned about a lack of aggression in the side. The fast bowler was not pleased and he have a clear answer for the journalist.

“Why should I go and fight with Indians? It is cricket and not war," Rauf replied to the question on aggression,” Rauf said ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rauf could not bowl his entire quota of 10 overs against India due to a shoulder injury that ruled him out of their next match against Sri Lanka. However, he made it clear that he is completely fit at the moment and raring to go at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Playing in any tournament for your country is a big deal. My fitness is better than before. We have confidence in ourselves as a team. The team management will decide whether to give me the new ball or the old ball,” Rauf said about his fitness

“I have no specific goal set for the World Cup. More emphasis is on team performance than individual performance,” he added.

Pakistan's team for Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.