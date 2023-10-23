Former pacer Irfan Pathan compared Mohammed Shami with "Ferrari" after the 33-year-old bagged a five-wicket haul against New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. "Mohammed Shami is like Ferrari. Whenever you take it out of garage it will give you same speed thrill and joy to ride every time," Irfan Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Following his brilliant performance against New Zealand, Shami broke plenty of records. He became the first Indian to bag two five-wicket hauls in the history of the ODI World Cup. Shami's stupendous performance helped the 'Men in Blue' to restrict New Zealand at 273 on Sunday.

Shami also overtook legendary spinner Anil Kumble to become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the ODI World Cup, Shami made his debut in the 2015 edition. His current tally in World Cup wickets stands at 36. His best figures in the prestigious tournament are 5/54.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. 'Men in Blue' was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India won the match by 4 wickets with Virat Kohli scoring a brilliant 95.

