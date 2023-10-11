After starting their ODI World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia, India will aim to continue the momentum when they take on Afghanistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The match that is set to take place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will see India missing the services of opener Shubman Gill, who is reportedly fighting dengue. Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan -

Rohit Sharma (c): The batter failed to make it count in the opening game against Australia but as captain Rohit Sharma has had a decent outing.

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw fell for a first-ball duck while playing a poor shot against Australia. However, with Gill still unavailable for selection, Kishan will get at least another chance to open the batting for India.

Virat Kohli: The right-handed batter is finally back in his groove. He scored an impressive fifty against Australia in the opening game and looked well in control during the knock.

Shreyas Iyer: The team must be hoping for a much more mature knock from Iyer. He had fallen for a three-ball duck against Australia while playing a careless shot.

KL Rahul (wk): The wicketkeeper-batter is in sublime form. He has scored three fifties in his last four innings in ODI cricket. Rahul received the Player of the Match award against Australia.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder must look to improve his bowling performance when he steps into the field against Afghanistan. His selection would also mean that Shardul Thakur will continue to warm the bench.

Ravindra Jadeja: He was the pick of India's bowlers in their opening game with three wickets. Jadeja is carrying a superb form and he must be aiming to repeat his heroics when India take on Afghanistan in Delhi.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The spinner has had a decent show in India's opening game. Ashwin holds a vast experience and that is his biggest strength. If Shardul Thakur is to be included in the team, Ashwin is likely to make way for the pace bowling all-rounder.

Kuldeep Yadav: He has been a wicket-taking bowler for India for a fair amount of time now. Kuldeep's crucial breakthroughs are something that India will be needing this World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah: The right-arm pacer seems to be back in his groove. After his comeback post injury, Bumrah has improved really well to regain his authority.

Mohammed Siraj: In the past few years, Siraj is definitely the most improved Indian pacer. He is the vital cog in the Indian bowling line-up.