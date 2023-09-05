The Indian cricket team's Cricket World Cup squad is going to be announced on Tuesday. While the team is currently in action in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, all eyes will be on this major announcement. The Indian cricket team hasn't won any ICC trophy since 2013 and the ODI World Cup 2023 at home is their biggest chance to end that drought. Ahead of the World Cup squad, India played against Nepal. Although they won comfortably, Rohit Sharma said that they needed to improve the fielding.

He also gave a big hint on India's World Cup squad.

To start with, there were some nerves, but once I got my eye in, I wanted to cash in and get my team home. I just wanted to chip it over the short fine leg, there was no intention to clear the deep backward square leg, but bats these days are so good. When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our [World Cup] 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots. We cannot really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one. We have not been at our best. But a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par," said Rohit in a post-match presentation ceremony.

"When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our [World Cup] 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots. We cannot really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one. We have not been at our best. But a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

India begin their World Cp campaign against Australia on October 8.