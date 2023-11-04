The Indian cricket team has been enjoying a brilliant run of form with their seventh victory on the trot in Cricket World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side is the only unbeaten team in the competition right now and with a massive win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, they booked their spot in the semifinals. When the team was leaving for Kolkata from Mumbai ahead of their much-anticipated match against South Africa, a fan asked him if the World Cup trophy is already guaranteed for India. "World Cup apna hai na (is the World Cup ours?),” he asked.

“Abhi time hai (there is still time),” Rohit replied with a smile.

The video of the exchange has gone viral on social media with users expressing their excitement.

Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India's pacemen produced a devastating display to skittle out Sri Lanka for just 55 as the unbeaten tournament hosts secured a World Cup semi-final place with a colossal 302-run win in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's woeful innings featured five ducks, with both their openers falling for golden ducks as they slumped to 14-6 chasing 358.

Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings with a top score of just 14

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage before Shami took two wickets in two balls as Sri Lanka's rapid collapse continued.

India's winning-margin was their biggest, by runs, in a World Cup game surpassing their 257-run defeat of non-Test nation Bermuda during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

Sri Lanka's total did top the 50 all out they made in a 10-wicket Asia Cup defeat by India in Colombo in September.

They also avoided the embarrassment of setting a new record for the lowest total in any one-day international of 35 and the World Cup mark of 36, posted by Canada against Sri Lanka in Paarl, South Africa, in 2003.

These were meagre consolations to a Sri Lanka side suffering their fifth defeat in seven games at this World Cup.

Earlier, there was some disappointment for the home crowd when Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

He still made 88 in a total of 357-8 and shared a stand of 189 with opener Shubman Gill (92), following the second-ball exit of India captain Rohit Sharma.

The duo were out in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 featuring six sixes.

(With AFP inputs)