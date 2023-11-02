India vs Sri Lanka live streaming World Cup 2023:The India Sri Lanka Live action is here. The India vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow India Sri Lanka live streaming and live telecast. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently placed second at the points table with six wins out of as many matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with only two victories in six matches. With this match, Team India will look to seal the semi-finals berth. (Today match score IND vs SL live | ICC WC points table | World Cup schedule)

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, November 2.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

