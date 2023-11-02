Sri Lanka take on hosts India at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai for match no. 33 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 2. India and Sri Lanka famously played at the same venue in the ICC World Cup 2011 final and earlier this year, they played out a thrilling T20I contest at Wankhede, which India edged by two runs. However, heading into this game in the ongoing tournament, both sides are in very contrasting forms with different ambitions.

For Sri Lanka, it has come down to survival as they need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals. Currently, Sri Lanka have two wins in four matches and are in the bottom half of the table. With Australia strengthening their grip on the fourth position, it seems like the Islanders will have to win all their matches to be in contention.

In their last match, Sri Lanka didn't help themselves with their ambition of making it to the final four. Sri Lanka batted first and got bowled out for 241 runs, with no big contribution coming from the Lankan batters despite some of them getting starts. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai scored half-centuries for Afghanistan and they picked up a seven-wicket win.

India, the two-time champions of the tournament, are on a roll in the tournament. With six wins in the tournament so far - against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England - they are on top of the table and are a win away from confirming their position in the semi-finals.

India were up against England in the last match and won it by 100 runs. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat in the first innings, scoring 87 off 101 balls, as India managed 229/9 in 50 overs. The defending champions were bowled out for only 129 runs, as Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah returned with three.

Kusal Mendis vs Jasprit Bumrah

Skipper Kusal Mendis has been batting aggressively in the tournament and has scored 268 runs at a strike-rate of 127.01. His tally also includes a century and a half-century. His battle up against Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 14 wickets, will be one to watch out for.

Bumrah has an impressive record against Mendis. In eight innings he bowled to the Lankan captain, Bumrah dismissed him twice and conceded only 41 runs at a strike-rate of 50.

Rohit Sharma vs Dilshan Madushanka

Rohit Sharma is leading the way for India in the top order, smashing 398 runs in six matches at an average of 66.33 and a strike-rate of 119.16. His tally includes one century and two half-centuries. His battle up against Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka in the early overs might determine the match's outcome.

Madushanka has been bowling exceedingly well, picking up 13 wickets in six matches. Both played faced each other only once and Madushanka got Rohit's wicket. The Indian captain will be looking to avenge it in the upcoming match.

Virat Kohli vs Kasun Rajitha

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form, contributing to three crucial wins against Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. He scored a century against Bangladesh and added three half-centuries besides that in six innings, taking his run tally to 354 runs at an average of 88.50.

Rajitha has been in good form in the tournament, picking up eight wickets in four matches. However, in the four innings Rajitha bowled to Kohli, the Indian batter smashed 68 runs at a strike-rate of 165.85.

Sadeera Samarawickrama vs Kuldeep Yadav

Sadeera Samarawickrama is Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in the tournament currently. He amassed 331 runs in six matches at an average of 82.75 and a strike-rate of 104.41. His terrific run of form will be a cause of worry for the Indian bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional for India in the middle overs, picking up 10 wickets in six matches so far. In the past, Yadav has bowled to Samarawickrama in two innings and got his wicket once, while conceding only 19 runs.

KL Rahul vs Maheesh Theekshana

KL Rahul scored 216 runs in the tournament at an average of 108 so far. He has been exceptional behind the stumps, snapping up some terrific catches and whenever he came out to bat, he provided great stability to the line-up. In the middle overs, his battle against Maheesh Theekshana will be one to watch out for.

Theekshana has not been very impressive this tournament, picking only three wickets in five matches, but his economy of 5.02 has stood out.