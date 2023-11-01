India and Sri Lanka will face off in Match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on November 2. The match commences at 02:00 PM IST. India and Sri Lanka have faced contrasting fortunes in the ongoing tournament. Team India has been on an upward trajectory and appears set to secure a spot in the knockout stage. In contrast, Sri Lanka is grappling to break into the top four following their recent loss to Afghanistan, which has significantly dented their chances. The last encounter between India and Sri Lanka took place at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2011 World Cup final. In that match, the Men in Blue emerged victorious, by six wickets.

Wankhede Stadium ODI records

Win/loss record

Team India has competed in 20 matches at the Wankhede Stadium. They have won 11 matches and lost nine.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have played 5 matches at the venue, winning two and losing three.

Average score

India averages 217 runs when playing an ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's average score at the Wankhede Stadium is 255 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score at the Wankhede Stadium against Sri Lanka is 299/4 in 40 overs scored back in 1987. India beat Sri Lanka by 10 runs in that game.

Whereas, the highest total for Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium came against India when they scored 289/7 in 40 overs.

Overall, the highest score at the Wankhede Stadium is 438/4, scored by South Africa against India back in 2015.

Lowest score

Team India's lowest score against Sri Lanka playing at the Wankhede Stadium is 225 runs scored back in 1997. India's overall lowest score at the Wankhede Stadium came against the West Indies in 1989. India were bundled out for 165 in that match and lost the game by 8 wickets.

Sri Lanka's lowest score against India at the Wankhede Stadium is 274. Overall, Sri Lanka's lowest score at the venue is 222 registered against the West Indies in 1993.

Top run-getter and wicket-taker

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the top run-getter at the Wankhede Stadium. The batting master has scored 455 runs across 11 matches at an average of 41.36. He has also notched up one century and three half-centuries at this venue.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has bagged the most wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Prasad has clinched 15 scalps in six matches at an average of 14.86.

For Sri Lanka, former captain Mahela Jayawardene is the leading run-getter for his side with 169 runs in two matches. He has a high score of 103 not out at the venue.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan with 6 wickets in 4 matches is the leading wicket-taker for the Lankans in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI records

Head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

India and Sri Lanka have competed against each other three times at the Wankhede Stadium. India have won two of those fixtures.

Head-to-head record in ODIs

Overall, in ODI cricket, India and Sri Lanka have competed against each other on 167 occasions. While India have won 98 matches, Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 57 instances. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen India win 5 times against Sri Lanka. The highest score in these 5 matches is 390 by India while the lowest has been 50 by Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka prediction

India and Sri Lanka are familiar foes in ODI cricket. Considering the recent form, the Men in Blue will enter Thursday's contest as clear favourites.