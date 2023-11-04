India will face South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. India's campaign at the ICC World Cup 2023 has only gotten better with every passing match. With seven wins on the trot, they became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. In their last match, they recorded the second biggest victory in ICC World Cup history against Sri Lanka.

India scored 357/8 in 50 overs batting first courtesy of half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 55 runs with Mohammad Shami picking a five-fer and India won by 302 runs.

South Africa's only blemish in the campaign was a defeat to Netherlands in Dharamshala. They have picked up six wins in the other matches and are in sensational form heading into this match. A victory on Sunday could also see them take the top spot in the table.

The Proteas were up against New Zealand in their last match and registered a 190-run win. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries took the side to 357/4 in 50 overs. In the second innings, Keshav Maharaj's 4/46 and Marco Jansen's 3/31 reduced the Kiwis to 167 runs before getting bowled out.

Pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 284. Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 70 percent of its matches.

Weather report

The temperature at the Eden Gardens is predicted to be 32.07 degree C and 43 per cent humidity.

India vs South Africa squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa head-to-head

India and South Africa have competed against each other on 90 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 37 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on 50 instances.

The last five ODI contests have seen India win two times, while South Africa won three. The highest score in these five matches is 288 by South Africa whereas the lowest is also by them, when they got bowled out for 99 in Delhi last year.

The team batting first has won 18 times and lost 24 times in 44 matches. Meanwhile, the chasing side has won on 19 occasions and lost 26 times in 45 matches.

Prediction

India are predicted to win the upcoming contest courtesy of their superior form as compared to the Proteas.