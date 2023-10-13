India take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 encounter on Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership. After registering two back-to-back wins, India are riding high on confidence. However, Pakistan too cannot be taken lightly, with the Babar Azam-led side also winning their first two games. Pakistan chased down a target of 345 against Sri Lanka in their previous match, which a record at World Cups.

When will the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 14.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)