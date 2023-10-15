Virat Kohli taunted Mohammad Rizwan for time-wasting and his clock gesture went viral during the India vs Pakistan match at the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Rizwan came out to bat after Pakistan lost their second wicket in the form of Imam-ul-Haq and the wicket-keeper batter took quite a bit of time to get ready before facing his first ball. Kohli was not pleased with his antics and he took a jibe at the batter by pointing towards an imaginary clock on his wrist and insisting that he was wasting time. Time wasting can be a problem in the modern game as according to the new rules, if any bowling team cannot finish the total quota of overs within the stipulated time, they will be handed fielding punishments in the death overs.

Indian cricket team bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191. The pace trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls. From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

"It felt good. Usually you try to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We realised the wicket is on the slower side so we wanted to bowl hard lengths. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible," Player of the Match Bumrah said after the match.

"On how he reads pitches quickly and understands what lengths work) Just being aware I guess. I used to ask a lot of questions when I was young and that helps me now. Now I'm experienced. In my younger days they (seniors) were used to being troubled by me sometimes (with questions), but it helps to read the wicket and try different options. (On the slower ball to get rid of Rizwan) We were bowling in the middle overs and I saw Jaddu's ball was turning, not too much but a little bit. I count my slower ball as a spinner's slower ball, one of those days where it came off. (On the ball that got Shadab) Little phase where there was reverse swing, one of the occasions when the white ball was reverse swinging," he added.