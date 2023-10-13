The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to organise a pre-match show featuring some of the finest musicians in the country ahead of the high-profile Cricket World Cup 2023 contest against Pakistan. The match, which is to be held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, is already in the spotlight for what it has to offer on the cricket front. The musical performances, however, are set to add to its glamour on Saturday. As revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI), some astounding singers of the country will perform in a pre-match show at the venue.

The singers would be superstars like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh. Though there was no opening ceremony for the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash, the BCCI does have grand plans for the Indo-Pak contest.

Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance!



Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium!



Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30…

What time will the India vs Pakistan pre-match show start in the Cricket World Cup 2023?

The pre-match show is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. The match is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before.

Who will perform in the India vs Pakistan pre-match show in the Cricket World Cup 2023?

Popular Indian singers like Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, and Shankar Mahadevan will perform at the pre-match event.

Fans have had to work really hard to get hold of tickets for the Indo-Pak match. At present, not a single ticket is available for the October 14 match. Initially, there were complaints about official ticketing partners not having released enough volume for online sales.

Prompted by high demand, the ICC and BCCI decided to release 14,000 more tickets which were also sold out in less than 30 minutes after the start of online sales.

Some fans are ready to pay 10,000 at max for one ticket. But those in the know are saying some people are demanding at least 25,000 for the sale of one ticket in the black market.

