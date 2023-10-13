A perfect win record will be on the line as India take on Pakistan in one of the most-anticipated matches of Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Indian cricket team has never lost a match against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup and this will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. However, the Pakistan cricket team will look to change that after pulled off the highest chase in Cricket World Cup history against a determined Sri Lanka.

Top Fantasy picks

Both teams last played against each other in the Super Four - Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2023 where Kuldeep Yadav scored the highest fantasy points for India with 173 match fantasy points while Agha Salman topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Pakistan with 37 match fantasy points. In their last match of the World Cup, India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

The top fantasy player for India was Rohit Sharma who scored 175 fantasy points. In their last match, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. The top fantasy player for Pakistan was Mohammad Rizwan who scored 187 fantasy points.

India vs Pakistan pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is a balanced pitch. The average first innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 223 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing side.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Performance

India has played two matches in the tournament and they are currently ranked third on the points table, while Pakistan have also played two matches in the tournament and they are currently ranked fourth on the points table.

Head-to-Head Record

In the 134 matches played between these 2 teams, Batter of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

Complete Squads

India Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Usama Mir, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan

India vs Pakistan Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul

Batters: Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Agha Salman, Hardik Pandya and Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Vice-Captain:KL Rahul