The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team successfully chased a record high target of 345 against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scored tons as Pakistan registered the highest ever successful chase in World Cup history. However, Babar Azam could not impact the game in a big way as he was out for just 10. For the second time in Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar Azam failed. In Pakistan's first match against Netherlands, Babar Azam was out for just 5.

Pakistan's next match is against India and before the match, fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has a message for Babar Azam.

"Yes, Babar Azam could not do well again. But we have found another player like Babar Azam in Abdullah Shafique. Babar is obviously a great player, but you need to go out there and win in bigger games like these. I am sure you will be able to do that in days to come. I hope you play big knocks in big games," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also backed the Pakistan bowlers who conceded 344 runs. "As far as bowling is concerned, I will supports them. I really want Pakistan to go out there and do well. I won't criticise Pakistan's bowling as I had said that these are our kids and will back them. These are not ODI bowlers yet. Bowling 10 overs is a different thing. We played just 12 ODIs last year. This same bowling unit will start to perform in the upcoming two or three matches. I can understand the disappointment, but don't give up on them," Akhtar said.

Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique clubbed centuries as Pakistan chased down the highest target in World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The diminutive Rizwan overcame leg cramps to score a 121-ball 131 not out while Shafique hit a 103-ball 113 as Pakistan overhauled their 345-run target in 48.2 overs.

The victory gives Pakistan two wins in as many games and a huge boost in confidence ahead of their high-profile clash against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"Always proud when you perform like that. It was difficult and when you chase like that, it's special," said Rizwan.

"Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that."

On his cramping, he said: "Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting!"

Sri Lanka's imposing total of 344-9 was built around brilliant hundreds from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

"I thought with the way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short," said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Rizwan cracked eight boundaries and three sixes while Shafique's knock had ten boundaries and three sixes as Pakistan improved on the previous highest World Cup chase of 328 by Ireland against England in Bangalore in 2011.

Rizwan added a match-turning 176 run stand for the third wicket with Shafique and another 95 for the fourth with Saud Shakeel who made a 30-ball 31.

Rizwan and Shafique lifted Pakistan from a disastrous start in which they lost Imam-ul-Haq (12) and skipper Babar Azam (ten) to pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

