India and Pakistan are all set to square off the Cricket World Cup 2023, hoping to continue their winning march in the mega event. Both teams have won their first two matches and are flying high in the top half of the points table. But, their match-up in Ahmedabad will only see one team emerging victorious. Apart from the battle between the batters and the bowlers of the two teams, there are some other factors that may impact the outcome of the match too.

With tickets for the match sold out well in advance, the atmosphere will be electric at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While only 11 players from each side will get the nod for the match, the selection of personnel will depend upon the conditions on that specific day, both in terms of the pitch and weather.

Ahmedabad Pitch Report, India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023:

The only World Cup 2023 contest that has been held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the bowlers struggle to impose themselves. The match was the tournament opener between England and New Zealand. Batting first Jos Buttler's men scored 282 runs in 50 overs. But, the Kiwis pulled a bunny out of their hat by chasing down the target in just 36.2 overs.

The wicket had little to offer to the bowlers, especially to the team bowling second. Traditionally at the venue, there has been a tendency for some movement for the pacers, especially under lights but that doesn't seem to be the case this time around.

The pitch for the India vs Pakistan clash is likely to act the same way it did in the England vs New Zealand contest, favouring the team batting second.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023:

The skies are likely to see a mix of sunlight and clouds during the day, with there being just 1% chance of rain, as per Accuweather. The cloud cover during the day is around 14%. In the night, the cloud cover would reduce to just 2%.

Hence, as far as the weather is concerned, fans and players can expect an interruption-free contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

