Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma provided an explosive start to his side but missed out on his half-century during the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit looked completely in control against the Kiwi bowlers and was able to slam 47 runs off just 29 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. It finally took a sensational catch from Kane Williamson off the bowling of Tim Southee to end his innings but not before he handed India a solid advantage at the start of the match. Wife Ritika Sajdeh was disappointed with his dismissal and her reaction has gone viral on social media.

Earlier. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the time of toss, "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. NZ is one of the most consistent sides. Very important day. Constantly, talking about how important it is about turning up on that day. Same team."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said during the time of toss, "We would have batted first. Hopefully, some dew later. Amazing occasion. Four years ago, similar situation but a different location. They have been playing some good cricket. Always a building phase between the tournaments. Need to assess what is in front of you when the tournament starts. We are going with the same team from the previous match."

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

