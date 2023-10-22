Ravindra Jadeja is considered to be one of the best fielders in world cricket right now and his brilliant catches have become a regular affair for the Indian cricket team. However, both fans and experts were left stunned as Jadeja dropped a sitter to hand Rachin Ravindra a huge lifeline during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Sunday. Ravindra slammed it straight to Jadeja at backward point but the all-rounder was unable to complete the catch as the ball popped out of his hands. The crowd were left disappointed and his wife Rivaba's reaction has gone viral.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

India made two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in place of Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury in the match against Bangladesh, and Shardul Thakur.

"We'll bowl first. No reason, we were here training yesterday and felt a bit of dew comes in. Looks like a good pitch, we'll back ourselves to chase. Quite important to keep the momentum going, forget what happened in the past. Need to be at it all the time."

This is one place everyone wants to come and play, beautiful weather and nice stadium. Hardik isn't available, so even Shardul misses out. We've got Shami and Surya coming in," Rohit said at the toss

New Zealand are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (w/c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

