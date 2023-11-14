Unbeaten India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match will start at 02:00 PM IST. Team India stands as the most formidable contender in the competition. With a record of nine consecutive victories, Rohit Sharma and his team will aim to carry forward their unbeaten run against New Zealand in the upcoming semi-final clash on Wednesday.

On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to recreate their success against India from the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. Though the Kiwis suffered four consecutive losses midway through the league stage this year, they registered a convincing win over Sri Lanka in their final league match and look capable of stopping the Indian juggernaut at Wankhede.

Weather conditions and pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced track and is likely to stay even throughout the match. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 318.

Fielding first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its matches.

Talking about the weather, the temperature at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be around 28 degrees celsius with 49 per cent humidity.

Predicted playing XI

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand:Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers:Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult

KL Rahul is the best choice for the wicket-keeper's spot. Having scored 347 runs in nine matches, the right-handed batter has been one of the reliable performers for Team India. The middle-order batter will enter the match on the back of a splendid 102 against the Netherlands.

In the batting department, Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the first choice for the fantasy XI team. The right-handed batter is the leading run-getter in the competition with 594 runs in nine matches at an average of 99. He has smashed five half-centuries and two centuries with the highest score of 103 not out.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer are a must-have in the fantasy XI team. Rohit Sharma has scored 503 runs in nine matches and Shreyas Iyer has racked up 421 runs in the same number of games. Iyer will enter the match on a high note, having scored an unbeaten 128 against the Dutch team.

Talking about New Zealand batters, Rachin Ravindra is a strong candidate for your fantasy XI team. He has scored 565 runs in nine games, making him the top run-scorer for the Kiwis in the competition. The left-handed batter has hit three centuries and two fifties, with his highest score being 123 not out.

When it comes to all-rounders, you must have India's Ravindra Jadeja in your fantasy XI team. He has taken 16 wickets in nine matches. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/33 runs. Besides the wickets, the left-handed batter has scored important runs, providing a rear-guard action for Team India.

Mitchell Santner is another option for the all-rounder's spot. With 16 scalps, the left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the competition for New Zealand. The left-arm bowler has the best figures of 5/59 in the competition.

Among the bowlers, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the ones to have in the fantasy XI team. Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in nine matches and Shami is close behind with 16 wickets in five matches.

Another Indian bowler to include is Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm chinaman bowler has been important for India in the middle overs, grabbing 14 wickets in nine matches.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has bagged 13 wickets in nine matches and could be lethal against the Indian top-order.

Captain: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in sublime form at this World Cup. The right-handed batter has been consistently accumulating fantasy points. Besides his run-scoring prowess, the former India captain also secured a wicket in the previous match. Expect a big innings from Kohli against New Zealand.

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been consistently scoring runs rapidly during the powerplays. His quick innings play a crucial role in India's ability to achieve substantial totals. Having scored over 500 runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma is the top contender for the vice-captain's spot.