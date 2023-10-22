Legendary Indian cricket team star Ravi Shastri was not pleased with India's fielding display during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side dropped three catches including the important catches of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell - two batters who scored big for the Kiwis. Shastri pointed out that a target of 274 is quite tricky on the Dharamsala pitch and had India held on to the catches, they would have restricted New Zealand to a score below 240.

"270 is 270. They are runs on the board. Had those catches been taken, India would have well restricted New Zealand to 235-240. For 270, you have to bat well. There is no given that you are going to win the game. You will have to play exceptionally well because New Zealand's strength is their fielding. Plus they will be bowling with the new ball and that will be the contest," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Daryl Mitchell hit a sparkling century to guide New Zealand to 273 all out against India in Sunday's top-of-the-table Cricket World Cup 2023 clash between two unbeaten teams.

New Zealand lost their openers early after being invited to bat first in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala but Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) put on 159 to get the innings back on track.

The stand was the highest between the two teams at a World Cup for any wicket as the pair surpassed the previous best of 136 by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in 1987.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami helped India pull things back in the final 10 overs as he returned figures of 5-54 in his first appearance at the tournament.

