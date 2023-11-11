India will take on the Netherlands in their final ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 group-stage match on November 12. The encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian men's cricket team has been the most in-form team in the World Cup 2023, winning eight group games on the trot to secure the top spot in the standings. India beat South Africa by 243 runs in a top-of-the-table clash last time out in the tournament.

Virat Kohli's record-equalling 49th ODI ton and Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg at the top ensured India put up 326/5 on the scoreboard. The Proteas, in reply, were derailed by the rampant Indian bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja starred with 5/33 as South Africa were bowled out for 83.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, suffered a 160-run defeat against England, hampering their pursuit of an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 spot. Despite Bas de Leede's three-fer, England posted 339/9 on the scoreboard, courtesy of Ben Stokes' ton. The Dutch side failed to tackle the English spinners in the run chase and were bowled out for 179.

While India have already sealed their semi-final berth, the Netherlands will hunt down a Champions Trophy spot in the upcoming encounter. India have won both previous ODIs versus the Dutch side, the latest in the 2011 World Cup.

Top Batters And Wicketkeepers To Watch Out For

Virat Kohli: India's Virat Kohli has made 543 runs in eight matches so far. The right-handed batter is averaging 108.6 and has a strike rate of 88.29. Kohli has notched two centuries and four half-centuries with his best score being 103 not out.

Rohit Sharma: India's Rohit Sharma piled up 442 runs in 8 matches so far. The right-hander averages 55.25 and has a strike rate of 122.77. The Indian opener has one ton and two half-centuries with his top score being 131.

Scott Edwards: The Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards has made 242 runs in eight matches. The right-hander averages 40.33 and has a strike rate of 90.29. The wicketkeeper-batter has made two half-centuries with his best score being an unbeaten 78.

Top Bowlers To Watch Out For

Mohammed Shami: The Indian pacer has taken 16 wickets in just four matches in the tournament. Mohammed Shami boasts two five-wicket hauls while maintaining an average of 7.00 and an economy rate of 4.30. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was 5/18 versus Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah: India's Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 wickets in eight matches. He has been the key bowler in stopping the run-flow in all three stages of the innings. Bumrah has an average of 15.53 and an economy of 3.65. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was 4/39 against Afghanistan.

Logan van Beek: The Dutch speedster has notched up 12 wickets in seven games. Logan van Beek claims an average of 30.75 and an economy of 6.06. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 came against Australia, a spell of 4/74.

Top All-Rounders To Watch Out For

Ravindra Jadeja: Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be one of the top picks for the upcoming match. He has scored 111 runs at an average of 55.50 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 while picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 3.76.

Bas de Leede: The Netherlands' Bas de Leede is among the top all-rounders in the team. He is the leading Dutch wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 28.92. Bas de Leede has also scored 127 runs at a strike-rate of 71.34.

Roelof van der Merwe: The veteran Dutchman has notched 52 runs and five wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far in seven matches. He has amassed three wickets in ODIs against India with an economy rate of 5.45.