Live Cricket Score: Here's what Eoin Morgan had to say on England!





"I've never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders. There's something within the team that is definitely unsettled. The method which they're trying to use and given the substantial nature in which they've lost the game[s], it is definitely called into question, the morale within the changing room and the confidence. It must be at its lowest that it's been for a considerable period of time now," Morgan told Sky Sports

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgans has suggested that Jos Buttler's team is "definitely unsettled" after heavy defeats in four out of their five group games.