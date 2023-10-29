India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin's Inclusion In Focus As India, England Square Off In Lucknow
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: While India are unbeaten after five games, England head into this fixture on the back of four straight defeats.
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma will lead India for the 100th time as the hosts take on defending champions England in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While a win would take India another step closer towards securing a place in the semi-finals, England are staring at a shock elimination at the round-robin stage of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. While India appear the favourites on paper and on current form, England hold a 4-3 lead over the hosts in head-to-head encounters in ODI World Cups. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
LIVE Updates: India vs England Live Score | IND vs ENG Live, Straight from Lucknow
- 12:51 (IST)India vs England LIVE: Dinesh Karthik Gives A Glimpse Of Lucknow PitchAs the debate over Ravichanran Ashwin's possible inclusion rages on, Dinesh Karthik has given a glimpse of the pitch that will be used against England in Lucknow.
Pitch in Lucknow— DK (@DineshKarthik) October 29, 2023
Hmmmmm
Spin a bit !!! Can Ashwin still play pic.twitter.com/2A8YLn3asE
- 12:20 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Here's what Eoin Morgan had to say on England!England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgans has suggested that Jos Buttler's team is "definitely unsettled" after heavy defeats in four out of their five group games."I've never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders. There's something within the team that is definitely unsettled. The method which they're trying to use and given the substantial nature in which they've lost the game[s], it is definitely called into question, the morale within the changing room and the confidence. It must be at its lowest that it's been for a considerable period of time now," Morgan told Sky Sports
- 12:16 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Join KL Rahul for a special chat!India batter KL Rahul, who leads the Lucknow Super Giants, is all smiles ahead of the game against England at the home of his IPL franchise.
KL Rahul is back to a ground that has given him life lessons & bittersweet memories— BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2023
On Sunday, he wants to make memories that he'll remember only for the good
Muskuraiye, KL Rahul Lucknow mein hai
WATCH - By @28anand #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #INDvENG
- 12:01 (IST)IND VS ENG Live Score: Some interesting head-to-head stats!India and England have faced each other on 106 occasions in One-Day Internationals. While India have won 57 games, England have emerged victorious in 44 games.In the last five match, India edge England 3-2.
- 11:43 (IST)IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Will Ashwin make his return?Here's how India might line-up vs England:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
- 11:37 (IST)IND VS ENG live: England hanging by a thread!A defeat today and England's semi-final hopes will be all but over. Only twice a defending World Cup champion has failed to reach the knockouts: Australia in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1999. Will England join them in the unwanted list?
- 11:31 (IST)IND VS ENG World Cup 2023 Live: First World Cup game for India in Lucknow!So far in the three games at Lucknow, spinners have registered an economy of 4.79, as opposed to 5.63 by seamers. However, today's pitch will be red soil deck. Pacers might have plenty to say.
- 11:28 (IST)India vs England Live Score: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live blog of this World Cup 2023 game between India and England from Lucknow. Rohit Sharma will lead India for the 100th time today.