Ravindra Jadeja stunned everyone with a brilliant catch during the Indian cricket team's match against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, During the 43rd over of the Bangladesh innings, Mushfiqur Rahim mistimed a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and the ball went like a bullet towards Jadeja at backward point. The all-rounder did not have much time to react but he was able to dive towards his right and complete a brilliant catch. Following the catch, Jadeja gestured towards his teammates to give him the medal for being the best fielder of the match - a custom that the team has started during the ongoing competition. Virat Kohli was the first winner of the medal with Shardul Thakur winning it in the second game and wicket-keeper KL Rahul being the latest winner.

The gesture resulted in hilarious reactions from other players and it quickly went viral.

Bangladesh scored 256 for eight against India in their Cricket World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

Opener Litton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with 66 off 82 balls, while Tanzid Hasan struck a brisk 43-ball-51 in a first-wicket partnership of 93 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh suffered a mid-innings slump, losing four wickets for 36 runs after a solid start.

The seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the innings with a 38-run knock, before Mahmudullah Riyadh contributed a breezy 36-ball 46.

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each for India. Hardik Pandya limped off the field after sustaining an ankle injury while bowling.

(With PTI inputs)