India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, World Cup 2023: India take on Bangladesh in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune on Thursday. India are on a three-match winning run in the tournament while Bangladesh have won only one of their three matches so far. India, at home, are a terrific force and it has been apparent in the three victories that it registered so far. After winning the 1983 and 2011 ODI Cricket World Cups, the Indian cricket team is hoping to win a third title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma (Cricket World Cup Points table)

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details, World Cup 2023: Where To Follow Live Telecast

When will the India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 19.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30 PM).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)