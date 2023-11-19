The Cricket World Cup 2023 final has arrived, with Australia and India set to vie against each other in a bid to get their hands on the trophy. Australia, who have won the title on five occasions before, will be determined to not make the same mistakes they did against India when the two teams met in the league stage of the campaign. For the Indian team, it would be about continuing the momentum for one game, having gone unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Both India and Australia were in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2019 but none of them made it to the final. England and New Zealand had qualified for the final which turned out to be a nail-biter. England eventually emerged as winners, but only through boundary count, a methodology which has since been scrapped.

What happens if India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final ends in a tie?

If scores are level after a full 100-over contest in the India vs Australia World Cup final, the boundary count rule would not come into effect.

If the scores are tied, both teams will compete in a Super Over. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be held until a winner is determined. In the 2019 World Cup, a tied Super Over resulted in the winner being decided through boundary count.

It also has to be noted that an additional time of 120 minutes has been alotted for the final, in a case where certain situations see the match being stretched beyond the stipulated time.

The reserve day has also been kept for the match, in a case a 20-over-per-side contest doesn't get completed on Sunday because of weather-related issues. But, going by the forecast for the final, it doesn't look like that would be the case.