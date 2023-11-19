India vs Australia live streaming World Cup 2023 Final: The India Australia Live action is here. The India vs Australia live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow India Australia live streaming and live telecast. The highly anticipated moment has finally arrived as hosts India are all set to take on Australia in the ultimate grand finale of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Both the teams have given their level best in the league and semi-final stage and now they eye the coveted ICC trophy. The mighty Aussies will be in search of their sixth title while the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to end India's decade-long ICC title drought.

When will the India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match be played?

The India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match will be played on Sunday, November 19.

Where will the India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match be played?

The India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match start?

The India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match?

The India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match?

The India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)