Cricket World Cup, Ind vs Aus, Live Streaming:Team India will open their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on Sunday in Chennai. Led by a genial Pat Cummins, Australia are a tough yet likable bunch, who are ready for a good scrap at the Chepauk where both the teams have had some epic battles in the past be it the tied Test of 1986 or the close Reliance Cup game the next year or the 2001 Test series-decider. If India's batting is world class, Australia's pace attack is top notch but does it have the legs to survive the cruel Chennai heat will be a million-dollar question.

When will the India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 7.

Where will the India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match free?

The India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Hotstar and its website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)