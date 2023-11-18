India will face Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The match commences at 2:00 PM IST. India, the formidable team in this tournament, remains undefeated and has a golden opportunity to maintain their winning streak, potentially securing the World Cup title after a 12-year gap. During the semi-final clash against New Zealand, the Men in Blue encountered a challenging situation but demonstrated resilience, ultimately prevailing in the match.

Meanwhile, the mighty Australian team has triumphed in their last eight matches following two initial defeats. Overcoming the semi-final challenge against South Africa in a tense encounter, they secured their place in the final. Now, they face off against the tournament's standout team and aim to add another World Cup victory to their esteemed record.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 253.

Fielding first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its contests.

IND vs AUS weather report

The temperature at the Narendra Modi Stadium is predicted to be 30.77 degrees Celsius with 26 per cent humidity.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

1. Virat Kohli: India batter Virat Kohli has amassed 711 runs in 10 matches this season at an average of 101.57 and a strike rate of 90.69. He has scored five half-centuries and three centuries and achieved the highest score of 117.

2. David Warner: Australia's David Warner has amassed 528 runs in 10 matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this season. He has a strike rate of 107.54 and averages 52.8. He also has two fifties and two centuries to his name in this campaign.

3. Mohammed Shami: The India bowler has taken 23 wickets in six matches. Mohammed Shami's best spell for this edition is 7/57 and he averages 9.13.

Advertisement

4. Adam Zampa: The bowler from Australia has racked up 22 wickets in 10 matches so far at an average of 21.40. Adam Zampa's 4/8 is his top bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs AUS squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c)

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI team

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Australia have battled against each other on 150 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 57 matches, Australia have emerged victorious in 83 instances and 10 matches ended without a result.

The last five ODI contests have seen India win three times and Australia two times. The highest score in these five matches is 399 by India whereas the lowest has been 199 by Australia.

The team batting first has won 25 times and lost 35 times in 64 matches, while the chasing side has come out on top on 32 occasions, and lost 48 times in 84 matches.

India vs Australia prediction

India have won three of the last five matches against Australia and will go into this clash as favourites.