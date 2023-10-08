The Indian cricket team will take on Australia in their opening match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday. India defeated Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series just ahead of the Cricket World Cup and that will be a major boost for the Rohit Sharma-led side. India enter the competition as one of the favourites and they will be looking to start their campaign with a win over a formidable opponent. However, the absence of Shubman Gill due to illness can prove to be a problem for Rohit and Co but it can also be a major opportunity for Ishan Kishan.

A look at India's predicted XI for the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia -

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will be captaining the Indian cricket team in Cricket World Cup 2023 and considering his records in the tournament, he will be expected to lead the team by example.

Ishan Kishan

Advertisement

With Shubman Gill potentially out of the match due to illness, it can prove to be an opportunity for Ishan Kishan. A right-left combination for the opening wicket is something that has been favoured by Indian team management and the inclusion of Kishan can be prove to be crucial for the hosts.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is possibly one of the most popular cricketers going into the World Cup and every single Indian cricket team fan will be looking at the star to perform well against Australia. Kohli has a great record against Australia and he will be looking to start the World Cup campaign with a solid knock.

Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer was out with injury for quite some time but couple of good performances against Australia in the ODI series has boosted his confidence quite a bit. He will be up against a familiar opposition and the fans can expect him to be top choice to bat at No. 4 for the Indian cricket team.

KL Rahul (WK)

KL Rahul is expected to be the wicket-keeper and play a big role in strengthening the middle-order at No. 5. Another player who came back from injury and enjoyed a good run of form in the matches ahead of the World Cup. He can even bat at No. 4 if the situation demands.

Hardik Pandya

The major all-rounder option for India - Hardik Pandya - is an important part of the team composition against Australia. Pandya is a solid batter in the middle-order and if he bowls 10 overs for the side, they will allow India to look at a variety of options while attacking the Australia batters.

Ravindra Jadeja

Brilliant fielder, effective batter and an impressive bowler - Ravindra Jadeja is a true triple-threat and along with Ashwin, he will be expected to work his magic on the traditionally spin-friendly Chennai pitch.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin made a sensational return to the Indian cricket team and after a good showing in the Australia ODIs, he was included in the World Cup squad in place of injured Axar Patel. Ashwin knows the Chennai track well and his inclusion can provide India with a major asset against Australia.

Kuldeep Yadav

India are expected to play three spinners in Chennai and Kuldeep Yadav will be a trump card considering his run of form. Kuldeep has recovered brilliantly after a lackluster 2022 and he will hold the key in the spin trio.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian pace department will be incomplete without Jasprit Bumrah and India will expect him to start firing from the very first match. A consistent performer for the side in the last couple of series and this World Cup is widely expected to be Bumrah's tournament.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj left everyone stunned with his show in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka and that will keep him ahead of Mohammed Shami. With three spinners in the team, a lot of responsibility will fall on Siraj and his movement can be key against Australia batters.