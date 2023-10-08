India and Australia will clash in a much-awaited match of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. This will be the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket powerhouses. The two teams have won a combined seven World Cup titles (Australia 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015; India 1983, 2011). As per head coach Rahul Dravid, India batsman Shubman Gill is suffering from dengue fever and could miss the match. Gill is India's top-scorer in ODIs in 2023, and also hit 104 against Australia last month as India took an unbeatable lead in a three-match series.

While Gill's availability remains a huge topic of discussion, a lot of focus will also be on the weather in Chennai. India's scheduled warm-up games against England and Netherlands were washed out due to rain.

As per Accuweather, Chennai is unlikely to witness rain on Sunday. However, the conditions might not be suitable for the players as the humidity percentage could rise upto 82.

Chenna Weather On Sunday:

At 2pm: Temperature - 33 degree Celsius, rain probability - 0 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 33 degree Celsius, rain probability - 0 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 32 degree Celsius, rain probability - 0 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 31 degree Celsius, rain probability - 0 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 1 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

Ishan Kishan is expected to pushed up the batting order if Gill misses out in India's first match of the round-robin phase.

Both India and Australia had squared off in a three-match ODI series last month, with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning 2-1.