The India vs Australia ODI series started a great not for the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team on Friday. The Indian cricket team, which is in the final stages of preparation for the Cricket World Cup, won the first match of India vs Australia three-ODI series by 5 wickets. There were great shows from Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill all of whom are part of India's Cricket World Cup squad.

However, one aspect which the Indian cricket team management might be concerned about, ahead of the Cricket World Cup, is the team's fielding. On several occasions, during fielding and while attempting to take catches, the Indian cricket team stars were found wanting. Former Indian cricket team star Mohammed Kaif cautioned the side ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

"Caution: India may drop the World Cup if they don't catch well. Batting and bowling can win matches but so can catches," he posted.

Meanwhile, India's policy of rotating their fast bowling options ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has received support from veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. India has practised a rotation policy for their seamers since the start of the Asia Cup. According to this only two of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami have featured in the playing XI at any given time.

This has also meant that medium pacer Shardul Thakur, who is more adept with the bat, has received more chances. While this has helped extend India's batting, it has reduced opportunities for India's full-time fast bowlers.

Shami, for one, featured in only two Asia Cup encounters. On Friday, he played the first ODI against Australia at Mohali and delivered a match-winning five-wicket haul. India won the match by five wickets.

Despite these returns, given the rotation policy, Shami's position in the playing XI is not fixed. However, the Bengal pacer is unperturbed by these developments.

Speaking at the press conference after India's win against Australia, Shami backed the policy. He stressed the importance for players to understand their roles, whether they make the playing XI or not.

"This is a part and parcel of the game. It is important to understand the team's needs. It is not possible that you will always be part of the playing XI and team combinations," said Shami as quoted by ICC.

"When we play regularly, someone or the other will have to sit out. There is no point being frustrated about it. Obviously, it is good if you are in the XI but it is also crucial to be understanding when on the bench. That role is also very important," added Shami.

With ANI inputs