The Indian cricket team was all fire at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The side returned to the site of 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph, that too against Sri Lanka and it was mayhem. First India rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to notch 357/8 in 50 Overs. Then, Indian pacers led by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami struck some heavy blows to the Sri Lanka batting and they lost by 302 runs.

Sri Lanka were 3-4 at one stage and then 29/8 at one stage. It looked like they were staring at the lowest ODI total (35 by Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004). Though they passed that mark, Sri Lanka could not avoid a heavy defeat as they were all out for just 55. The win meant that India became the first team to enter the semi-finals.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra had an interesting observation on India's display. "Once again, I appeal for observance of the Geneva Convention, which insists on humanitarian rules to be followed in times of battle…This is cruelty…" Anand Mahindra posted On X (formerly Twitter).

Once again, I appeal for observance of the Geneva Convention, which insists on humanitarian rules to be followed in times of battle...This is cruelty... https://t.co/OnVijBBxDj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2023

Virat Kohli once again missed out on a record equalling 49th ODI hundred but Indian batters made merry on a flat deck to score a mammoth 357 for 8 against Sri Lanka in a World Cup match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kohli (88 off 94 balls), who previously missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's 49th ODI ton, against New Zealand in Dharamsala, enjoyed a 189-run second wicket stand with his heir apparent Shubman Gill, who looked a million dollars during his run-a-ball 92.

After a mini-slump, it was Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56 balls), who feasted against a mediocre bowling attack on a placid track, to get some form back before the match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, which will be played on a spicier track.

Starting briskly with a flurry of sixes, Iyer's innings was instrumental in taking India past 350 after they lost both Gill and Kohli in quick succession. His innings featured six sixes and three fours.

Dilshan Madushanka (5/80 in 10 overs), who bowled a peach of a delivery to get skipper Rohit Sharma (4) first up, also denied all three Indian batters, what would have been deserving hundreds. He used the slower cutters and bouncers to good effect during his second and third spells.

Kohli and Gill weathered the storm adequately well to get through the initial overs and piled up a mountain of runs to put India on top.

With PTI inputs