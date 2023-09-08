Former India batter Mohammed Kaif is happy with the healthy competition for places in the team heading into next month's World Cup on home soil. The Indian team management has some big decisions to make with the World Cup kicking off in less than a month's time. The Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to finalise its middle-order, with the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan fighting for a place in the playing XI. While Kishan has been in fine form with the bat in 2023, Rahul and Iyer have recovered from their respective injuries.

Kaif feels that the management would want Rahul and Iyer to get some game time before India's World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

"Rahul Dravid will know that both (Rahul and Iyer) are the backbone of the Indian middle order and that they will need game time. Ishan played really well, and that's good because there's healthy competition in the team. However, if an in-form player sits out, then it's not a problem because Dravid will want to see Rahul bat at No.5. He has good numbers at No. 5, and you will want him and Iyer to get game time and have that form when they play the first World Cup game against Australia," Kaif said on Star Sports.

However, Kaif warned the head coach Rahul Dravid, and captain Rohit over the workload management of both Rahul and Iyer.

"India have seen what happened with Jasprit Bumrah where he was cleared to play by the NCA but then got injured again. So they will need to be careful with Iyer and Rahul and check on how much they need to play and when they need to take breaks. You don't want to give them too much load before the match begins. That's why Rahul Dravid and the trainers are present there," he added.

India take on Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Rahul is expected to make his comeback, having missed the group games due to a niggle.