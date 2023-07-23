The promo for this year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India is out, and it's fair to say that certain former Pakistan cricketers and the team's fans aren't thrilled. Shoaib Akhtar, one of the greatest Pakistani cricketers of all time, took to Twitter to express his disappointment after seeing the promo of the ODI World Cup, released by the International Cricket Council. A fuming Akhtar took to Twitter to criticise those who made the promo, suggesting it is incomplete without the Pakistan cricket team's captain.

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," Akhtar tweeted.

Come on guys, time to grow up a bit. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 22, 2023

A lot has been said about the Pakistan team's participation in the ODI World Cup this year, especially during the BCCI vs PCB logjam over the Asia Cup 2023 schedule. Though the Pakistan board has signed the agreement over their participation in the World Cup, certain stakeholders in Pakistan have been making conflicting statements over the subject.

Nevertheless, the Pakistan team is expected to travel to India for the World Cup, with their first match scheduled to be held against the Netherlands on October 06.

It would be the first time since the 2011 World Cup that the mega event's matches will be held in India. While there's already much pressure on the Indian team to deliver at the biggest stage and end the excruciating wait fornd an ICC title, the home event will understandably put bigger expectations on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma & Co.